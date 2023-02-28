Biden taps Su to lead Labor Department

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he would nominate Julie Su, the deputy secretary of Labor and the preferred choice of the Congressional Black Caucus, to become Labor secretary.

Su would replace Marty Walsh, who is leaving in March to become executive director of the National Hockey League Players' Association.

"Julie is a tested and experienced leader, who will continue to build a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economy that provides Americans a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead," Biden said in a statement. "Over several decades, Julie has led the largest state labor department in the nation, cracked down on wage theft, fought to protect trafficked workers, increased the minimum wage, created good-paying, high-quality jobs, and established and enforced workplace safety standards."

If confirmed by the Senate, Su would take over the department amid a very strong market but with economic forces suggesting that it could weaken. The Federal Reserve has been steadily raising interest rates since early 2022 as it seeks to slow the rate of inflation. Those rate hikes have thus far had little effect on employment, but many economists expect that to change.

She is likely to face questioning about the department's environment, social and governance rule that allows managers of pension funds to consider ESG factors in investment decisions. Congressional Republicans have criticized the rule, and the House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a measure that would disapprove of the rule.