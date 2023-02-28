House GOP appropriators set to unveil new earmark restrictions

House Republicans will bar earmarks in the Labor-HHS-Education and Financial Services appropriations bills, senior appropriators who oversee those bills confirmed Tuesday.

Reps. Robert B. Aderholt, R-Ala., the Labor-HHS-Education subcommittee "cardinal," and Steve Womack, R-Ark., the Financial Services subcommittee chairman, said their bills will not include earmarks under new rules expected to be unveiled this week to govern the fiscal 2024 process. CQ Roll Call reported the tentative decision earlier.

Appropriators are encouraging members to focus their earmark requests on four main areas: infrastructure, water, economic development and public safety. And members will be required to prove a "federal nexus" for their projects under the new guidelines, sources familiar with the coming guidance say.

Other changes are expected to include some additional eligibility for earmarks in the Agriculture bill for rural water projects in sparsely populated communities, provided some matching funds come from nonfederal sources. And some rail safety and maritime accounts in the Transportation-HUD bill may become eligible for earmarks, according to people familiar with the new rules.

The deadlines for members to submit their earmark requests will be staggered bill by bill but are expected to wrap up by the end of March.