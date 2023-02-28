Ice lab gets to the core of the climate crisis

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Princess Elsa isn’t moving. Maybe because she’s inanimate. Or she takes her role in Disney’s movie “Frozen” too literally. The fact she’s a cutout could explain it.

Or maybe it’s because Elsa, stored in the nation’s premier ice core laboratory, a freezer that holds more than 22,000 meters worth of core samples, lives in a room kept at -36 C.

“The ice cores are the best record that we have of natural climate change,” Richard Nunn, assistant curator at the National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility, said during a recent visit. “To the best of my knowledge, this is the largest single collection of ice cores in the world.”

As humans perilously warm Earth by burning fossil fuels, the laboratory Nunn helps run is a hub for climate research, dispatching ice core samples by mail to scientists who request them, anchoring polar research for the U.S. and serving as a bulwark against climate denial.

For recent climate data, researchers lean on samples of air taken at sites like Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. But those data only go back decades. To understand how the planet’s climate has changed over hundreds of thousands or millions of years, or to make climate predictions, scientists input ice core data into computer models.