Lawmakers and lobbyists to face off at Congressional Hockey Challenge 

Congress is no stranger to slashing budgets, holding nominees, boarding flights and fighting — lots and lots of fighting. Such behavior is tolerated — and often applauded — on the Hill. But come Wednesday night, should lawmakers do any slashing, holding, boarding or fighting, they’ll be sent to the penalty box.

Politics may be no-holds barred, but hockey has rules that everyone, members of the legislative branch included, have to follow when they play in the Congressional Hockey Challenge.

The annual event has the Lobbyists facing off against the Lawmakers, a squad headlined by a few congressmen but filled out with current and former aides. The puck drops Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Washington Capitals’ practice facility in Arlington.

For the low price of $10 a ticket, you can hobnob with some of Washington’s most powerful movers and shakers as they try to move and shake on ice without falling down. Now in its 13th year, the Congressional Hockey Challenge is a can’t-miss event for D.C.’s inveterate networkers and fans of rec league sports.

The Lawmakers may have a few no-shows this year because the game is scheduled for Wednesday, which is an early fly-out day for the House. While originally slated to lace up the skates, Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., is skipping this year, while Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., will be a game-time decision.