Supreme Court airs doubts on student loan forgiveness program

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court expressed skepticism during oral arguments Tuesday about the Biden administration's power to forgive student loan debt.

While the Biden administration seeks to revive the forgiveness program, relying on a 2003 law giving the secretary of Education broad powers to alter loan programs in an emergency, the argument ran into criticism from Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., and several other justices appointed by Republican presidents.

The program, launched last year, would forgive up to $20,000 for individual borrowers and cost up to $400 billion — amounts that gave several justices pause.

“I think most casual observers would say if you’re going to give up that much amount of money, if you’re going to affect the obligations of that many Americans on a subject that’s of great controversy, they would think that’s something for Congress to act on,” Roberts said.

During more than three hours of oral argument, the justices touched on issues such as the text of the 2003 law, the flexibility of administrative agencies and when someone has the right to sue the federal government.