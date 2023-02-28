The limitations of the House GOP’s power to probe

When the GOP eked out its microscopic House majority, the joy in the Republican cloakroom had little to do with passing major bipartisan legislation. What the House Republicans gained was the second-biggest lever of the legislative branch — the power to probe.

Exuberant members of what might be dubbed the “Fox News Nation” imagined the White House begging for mercy after a relentless House investigation into Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop.

In this fantasy, technology companies would be forced to admit they deliberately rigged their algorithms to guarantee Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. And Democratic heroes like Dr. Anthony Fauci would wilt under withering cross-examination about mask mandates and the origins of COVID-19.

That was the theory, anyway. But this is the week when the gavel hits the podium, as House Republicans begin to confront the political limits of heavy-handed congressional hearings.

Tuesday night, in prime time, the House select committee on China will hold its first hearing with hawkish former national security officials from the Trump administration opining from the witness table.