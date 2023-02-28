US launches push to renew key foreign surveillance tool

The Biden administration on Tuesday called on Congress to reauthorize a key surveillance law before it expires at the end of the year, touting it as a cornerstone of national security even as officials work to address past criticisms that it has information on Americans as well.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines sent a letter to congressional leaders on Tuesday to emphasize that there is no way to replicate Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for its insights.

The section allows the federal government to collect the digital communications of foreigners who are located outside the U.S. But the provision has faced criticism that it’s a mass surveillance law that goes far beyond what’s necessary to safeguard national security and can be used to target Americans.

“The comprehensive system Congress designed to ensure this irreplaceable intelligence tool protects the privacy and civil liberties of U.S. persons has worked," the Garland-Haines letter states. "When incidents of noncompliance have been identified, remedial steps have been taken to ensure the authority is being implemented consistent with its limited scope.”

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement Tuesday that called Section 702 reauthorization a “top priority,” and Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen made the case at a Brookings Institution event.