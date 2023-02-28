‘Views and estimates’ markup becomes political fodder

Budget season is coming, and so are "views and estimates" markups. Well, for some committees, that is.

Every year, before the president releases his budget, committees are required by the 1974 law that established the modern budget process to send a letter to the House Budget Committee advising of their policy priorities and how funds for programs and agencies under their jurisdiction should be allocated.

However, whether the panels actually hold a markup session on their views and estimates before they are sent to the Budget panel — which is not a requirement of the budget law — is the billion-dollar question.

About two weeks ago, like others before him, Budget Chairman Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, sent instructions to all committee chairs asking them to submit their annual views and estimates.

“We are encouraged that many in Congress are focusing more on our unsustainable fiscal situation and want a plan to improve the Nation’s fiscal outlook, and your Committee’s Views and Estimates will provide the critical input necessary for the Committee on the Budget to construct a budget that achieves this priority,” the instructions said.