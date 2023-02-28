Watchdog report pans Capitol Police over Jan. 6 threat sharing

The Capitol Police and other federal entities fell short of consistently sharing threat information in the lead-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal watchdog said in a report released Tuesday.

The Government Accountability Office report states Capitol Police did identify potential violence, but the agency failed to internally share pertinent threat information throughout the agency, which led to “some officers, agents and intelligence staff not having complete information.”

“Capitol Police did not include all relevant threat information from other agencies in its threat products developed for January 6,” according to the report.

The federal watchdog made 10 recommendations to five different entities. That included a recommendation for the chief of the Capitol Police to set up policies for sharing “threat-related information agency-wide.” The agency, in a letter included in the report, responded in December that it is taking steps to implement the recommendation.

The recommendations follow more than two years of increased attention and funding for the Capitol Police in the wake of the attack.