House Jan. 6 panel pushes for Capitol Police changes, funding

The final report from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol added to bipartisan calls for changes to the Capitol Police that protects the building and members of Congress.

The select committee report, which mainly focused on former President Donald Trump’s monthslong effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, also detailed a series of decisions by police officials that left line officers without equipment and delayed the National Guard’s deployment in response to the attack on the joint session of Congress.

Members of the committee called for additional oversight of the police department “as it improves its planning, training, equipping, and intelligence processes and practices its critical incident response protocols, both internally and with law enforcement partners.” The committee suggested hearings with testimony from the Capitol Police Board.

And the report also recommended “full funding for critical security measures” and noted that the committee had “shared concerns about two specific areas of security” with the House Administration Committee.

The chair of that committee in the current Congress, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., also sat on the Jan. 6 panel. The House Administration Committee did not immediately respond Friday to a request for more information.