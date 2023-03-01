Senate gets bipartisan rail safety bill after Ohio derailment

Bipartisan legislation that would establish new safety requirements for trains carrying hazardous materials was introduced Wednesday by Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern Railway train in their state last month.

The roughly 150-car train that derailed on Feb. 3 included 20 carloads of hazardous materials such as liquid vinyl chloride, a chemical used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and has been linked to increased risk of cancer. The derailment affected about 50 cars, according to the EPA.

The initial fire from the accident burned for days, but the substance soon became unstable and threatened to explode. Government officials evacuated the surrounding area and Norfolk Southern performed a controlled burn of the chemicals on Feb. 6, clouding the community with thick, black smoke for days.

The vinyl chloride cargo, however, did not meet the federal government’s classification as a "high-hazard flammable train,” meaning the company was not required to inform state officials about the chemicals the cars contained.

A group of House Democrats, including Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania and Ro Khanna of California, on Tuesday introduced the first bill in response to the derailment, a measure that would broaden the definition of a “high-hazard flammable train.”