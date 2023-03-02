Biden’s FAA nominee faces military waiver challenge

Following a contentious hearing over President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, Republicans in the House and Senate say they will oppose a waiver that would allow the confirmation to move forward.

In a letter to Biden on Thursday, Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation ranking member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Sam Graves, R-Mo., contend a waiver is needed because FAA nominees may not be in the military or retired from the military.

Biden’s nominee, Phil Washington, is currently the CEO of Denver International Airport, a position he’s held since June 2021, and has worked for decades leading metropolitan transit systems. He’s also a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Army, where he held the rank of command sergeant major — the second-highest non-commissioned officer rank an enlisted soldier can achieve.

Unlike the rules for the Defense secretary, which allow a nominee to be considered a civilian if they have at least a seven-year year “cooling-off period,” the FAA statute does not allow for any retired military member, regardless of time, to be eligible.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III was confirmed in 2021 after the House and Senate approved a waiver for that department’s seven-year cooling-off period. A former four-star general who led the U.S. Central Command, Austin retired from service in 2016. President Donald Trump’s Defense secretary, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, also required a waiver from the House and Senate.