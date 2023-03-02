CPAC shows unity against Biden, but also Republican rifts

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — "Make America Great" baseball caps were plentiful and calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas drew vigorous applause.

But while the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference was united in its contempt for President Joe Biden and other Democrats on Thursday, the annual event also showcased the rifts within the Republican Party. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, for example, denounced colleagues in the “establishment” for capitulating to Democrats.

There was little talk of the GOP’s performance in the 2022 midterms, when the party took control of the House but only by a nine-seat pickup, which underperformed expectations.

Crowds were noticeably smaller: Rows of empty seats lined the back of the cavernous main ballroom as speakers such as Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp spoke. Several likely presidential contenders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, opted to skip the four-day gathering, which began Wednesday.

Two other presidential candidates, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur and activist Vivek Ramaswamy, are slated to speak Friday, while former President Donald Trump is to be the closing speaker Saturday.