Met Gala getup gets ethics review for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The House Ethics Committee published findings Thursday from an Office of Congressional Ethics investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on allegations she failed to pay in a timely manner for rental clothes, accessories and services related to her attendance at the 2021 Met Gala.

The OCE report states the New York Democrat may have “accepted impermissible gifts” in connection with the September 2021 event in violation of House rules, standards of conduct and federal law.

The Ethics Committee said Thursday that it would conduct a further review of the referral from the OCE and noted that action does not indicate that any violation has occurred or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.

Ocasio-Cortez wore a custom Brother Vellies white dress with the phrase “Tax the Rich” written in red across the back — a wardrobe choice that provoked the ire of many Republicans and some progressives even before an ethics investigation began.

She paid for the couture dress, a handbag, shoes and jewelry, as well as hair, makeup, transportation and ready-room service months after the event, only after her campaign received threats from vendors and was notified of the OCE’s investigation, the report found. Ocasio-Cortez’s fiance, Riley Roberts, also attended the gala and received a bowtie and shoes.