Haley pitches ‘promise’ to CPAC audience that’s waiting for Trump

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made her pitch for generational change and a more inclusive GOP to party activists at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday.

"America is not past our prime,'' Haley said. "It's just that our politicians are past theirs. It is time we had term limits once and for all in Washington, D.C."

The former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations described herself as "a brown girl in a black and white world" who believes in "the promise of America."

“Take it from me, the first minority female governor in history: America is not a racist country,’’ Haley said.

Haley was one of two declared candidates for president to address the conference Friday outside of Washington; the other was biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is considering a run, also spoke, while former President Donald Trump, the favorite of many CPAC stalwarts, will take the stage Saturday.