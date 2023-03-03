The Capitol is suddenly full of generals and Kissingers

Capitol Hill is awash in military and foreign policy strategists. They are everywhere you look, around every corner you turn.

Some lawmakers sound like one part general — four-star officers who always want more combat gear in theater — and one part world-renowned military strategist. Others suddenly are modern-day Henry Kissingers on China policy and, somehow, also part Pentagon weapons analysts.

After bare-knuckle political campaigns in 2020 and 2024 fought mostly on domestic issues, the 118th Congress surprisingly finds itself waist-deep in matters of global conflict and competition.

Committees on both sides of the Capitol complex are busy with hearings on the Ukraine war, which weapons systems to send to Kyiv, China’s malign influence against U.S. interests around the globe, replenishing American arms stockpiles diminished via Ukraine aid shipments — and even oversight of the United Nations, a favorite GOP target.

From F-16s to advanced missile systems capable of intercepting Russian missiles or killing Moscow’s tanks, U.S. lawmakers of all political shapes, sizes and stripes claim to know exactly what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces need — and don’t need. Ask these sudden experts and they will tell you exactly how Ukraine could defeat its Russian invaders.