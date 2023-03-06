Trump wows one GOP group as another dreads his return in 2024

Other candidates are running and more will get in, but former President Donald Trump hung over two Republican conferences in the Capital region last weekend. One was decidedly less enthusiastic than the other.

The Principles First summit began three years ago and became a form of therapy for Republicans disillusioned that the party had lined up behind Trump, said Heath Mayo, the corporate attorney who founded the group.

“I think we’re done with the therapy,” Mayo said Sunday at the group's third summit, which was being held at a downtown Washington, D.C., hotel. “People are starting to think strategically. And it’s not just about Trump.”

Along with trying to find their lane in a two-party system, the 300 attendees discussed where Republican policy is on issues such as trade, U.S. support for Ukraine and leading on the world stage, Mayo said. But the question of whether the future was through the GOP, a conservative wing of the Democratic Party or even a third party was at the root of the meeting.

This bloc of voters may not swing a Republican primary in 2024, but Mayo said they could be significant in a general election, where voters have shown they will vote for a Democrat over a Republican they don’t believe in.