We need more than brain injury awareness: We need new treatment

Over $76 billion — that’s the total direct and indirect costs of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) annually. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

There are 611 TBI-related hospitalizations and 176 TBI-related deaths each day in the United States. Even more traumatic brain injuries go untreated, with many of those Americans facing injury unable to access medical care.

We have achieved widespread acknowledgement in recent years that TBI is a public health issue that contributes to disability and death. Yet, little has changed in the standard of care for concussions as the medical community is still striving for therapy that would treat both the symptoms and the underlying concussion. We can do more and should do better.

Each March, we observe Brain Injury Awareness Month to promote learning more about brain injury and work together to end its dangerous effects. There’s no question that more of us understand the dangers of even the mildest of brain injuries, concussions, than we did 10 years ago. Throughout March, brave and dedicated advocates and their families will come to Capitol Hill to advocate for improved care, additional federal investment in brain injury research and greater resources for state programs.

We’ve made critical progress including legislative action addressing TBI with the passage last Congress of the TBI and PTSD Law Enforcement Training Act and the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. We’ve also seen the Department of Defense focus on brain injuries and the devastating high rate of suicides in active military and veterans.