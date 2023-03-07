IBM, Pirelli Tire among companies signing political money principles

IBM and Pirelli Tire North America are among a handful of companies that are joining together to adopt a new set of corporate responsibility principles aimed at helping businesses navigate a turbulent political and lobbying environment.

Danone North America, Aspen Skiing and DSM North America are among the other companies signing on to the effort for its launch Tuesday. Organizers said they expect to recruit additional companies over the coming months.

As part of signing on to the principles, developed with the University of Michigan’s Erb Institute, companies choose from a range of policies for political spending, from voluntary disclosures to a prohibition on using corporate funds for such expenditures, organizers said.

The moves come as corporations are under pressure from competing interests, including shareholders and customers who are prodding for more environmental, social and governance initiatives. On the other side, congressional Republicans — and even some Democrats — have sought to clamp down on ESG efforts.

“You can see over the last few years, companies are facing a lot more pressure about their political influence,” said Elizabeth Doty, director of the Erb Institute’s Corporate Political Responsibility Taskforce, which developed the principles. “They face more pressure to explain why they’re involved, more pressure to engage. And they are asking, ‘How do we engage responsibly?’”