Sohn withdraws after Manchin opposes her FCC confirmation

Gigi Sohn withdrew her nomination to become a member of the Federal Communications Commission after Sen. Joe Manchin III on Tuesday said he would oppose her confirmation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Sohn's withdrawal at a news conference. "She would have brought tremendous intellect and experience" to the FCC, Jean-Pierre said, adding that Sohn was a leading advocate for consumers.

Jean-Pierre said the White House doesn't have any updates about possible nominees.

Manchin's opposition left only the narrowest of paths for Sohn to get through the Senate.

"The FCC must remain above the toxic partisanship that Americans are sick and tired of, and Ms. Sohn has clearly shown she is not the person to do that," Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a statement.