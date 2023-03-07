State of the COVID-19 union: Honing our selective memories

Three years after the 1918 influenza pandemic that killed an estimated 675,000 people in America alone, the level of national amnesia was stunning.

In news clips from the early fall of 1921, three years after the worst days of the contagion, there were about as many references to the Punic Wars as to influenza.

About the only exception were newspaper ads and promos peddling patent medicines. A typical paid headline in a Dayton, Ohio, paper blared, "REPORTS SHOW FLU IS STILL TAKING BIG TOLL; N. DAYTON WOMAN FINDS WAY TO RELIEF." Her miracle cure: "Pepgen is sold by all first-class druggists everywhere."

Three years after COVID-19 first raged through America in early March 2020, we are honing our selective memories instead of practicing amnesia. Almost everything we choose to recall from that wrenching period is viewed through the lens of partisan politics.

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library over the weekend, a central tenet in his over-the-top case for the political superiority of the Sunshine State was his laissez-faire approach to COVID-19. Veering close to vaccine denial, he declared: “Nobody in the state of Florida was going to be pushed to have to choose between the job they needed and the shots they didn’t want to take.”