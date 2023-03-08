Lawmakers renew push for stock trading ban at House Administration hearing

A bipartisan cadre of lawmakers speaking Wednesday at a Members Day hearing at the House Administration Committee sought to reignite efforts to tighten the rules for, if not entirely ban, the practice of stock trading among lawmakers.

It’s an issue that has led to a multitude of unsuccessful legislative attempts despite growing calls for change.

Scrutiny of members’ trades has increased since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when reports emerged that lawmakers had traded ahead of a market crash after receiving briefings about the health crisis.

“I don’t come here saying that I think I’ve got all the answers, or that I know exactly what we should do or shouldn’t do. It’s hard,” said Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, one of four lawmakers, and the lone Republican, to speak on the issue at the hearing.

“Here’s the simple thing: we don’t want to be projecting to the American people that we are somehow making decisions when we are doing our job here that are connected to our own profit, our own personal financial stake,” he said. Roy in January reintroduced with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., a bill that would require members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children to place certain assets into blind trusts.