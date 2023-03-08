Scalise: Broad GOP energy package to House floor this month

The House will take up legislation on energy issues during the last week of March, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Wednesday.

Scalise, R-La., did not say what bills would be included in the bunch, though both the House Natural Resources and the Energy and Commerce committees have markups Thursday.

Bills scheduled for markup Thursday include legislation by Natural Resourcs Chairman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., that would speed federal permitting approvals and narrow environmental regulation, and bills to support liquefied gas exports, pipeline construction, domestic mining and to ban moratoria on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, a type of drilling.

The House majority leader said the set of bills would “show the country how we can be energy independent again and lower costs for those hard-working families who are struggling.”

House Republicans are keen to use their newfound status in the majority to expand domestic fossil fuel production, pass legislation to ramp up the export of LNG and chip into the Biden administration’s environmental agenda.