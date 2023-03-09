Debt limit clouds outlook as Biden budget set to hit Thursday

President Joe Biden’s delayed budget for the upcoming fiscal year due Thursday will kick off what's expected to be a lengthy battle over spending levels and priorities, with the debt ceiling deadline looming this summer casting a pall over the entire process.

Biden is expected to call for healthy increases on both the defense and nondefense side of the ledger, drawing a sharp contrast with House Republicans who are pushing for significant cuts.

At the same time, Biden’s budget would also reduce deficits by nearly $3 trillion over a decade, more than what the president initially previewed in his State of the Union address last month. That’s expected to include hefty tax increases on wealthier households and corporations that Republicans are almost certain to reject. But it’s intended to draw a sharp contrast with potential GOP cuts that could fall on lower-income households.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., promised that the House would write fiscal 2024 appropriations bills at the fiscal 2022 levels during his lengthy fight to attain the speakership. This would mean a cut of more than $130 billion, which Senate Democrats have vowed to oppose.

House GOP appropriators have balked at the notion of cutting defense spending, and cuts to other nondefense programs will be even more severe if defense and potentially veterans programs are spared.