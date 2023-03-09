House panel backs parental school oversight, anti-trans sports bills

Following a marathon meeting, Republicans on the House Education and the Workforce Committee approved a pair of measures early Thursday that have become priorities of the party’s conservative base: barring transgender women and girls from participating in school sports and giving parents greater oversight over K-12 curriculum.

Although neither bill is expected to gain much traction in the Democrat-controlled Senate, they form key planks in the GOP’s “war on woke” platform that is likely to dominate the 2024 campaign.

Lacking the votes to stop the majority, Democrats proposed dozens of amendments on the parents bill of rights measure. The emotional and occasionally testy debate on the legislation stretched on for more than 16 hours, culminating in a vote of 25-17 at 2:20 a.m.

Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., said the bill isn’t political and would empower parents by providing them with the tools to make the best decisions for their children. She noted that Louisiana and several other states have enacted similar policies.

“This bill is about one simple and fundamental principle: Parents should always have a seat at the table when it comes to their children’s education,” Letlow said.