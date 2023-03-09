Officials probe DC Health Link breach that exposed Hill staff data

Lawmakers are calling for clarity Thursday after the personal information of members of Congress, their families and staff was compromised in a large-scale data breach.

House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine L. Szpindor on Wednesday informed Hill enrollees of DC Health Link, the district’s Affordable Care Health marketplace that provides health insurance to members and staff, that a breach potentially exposed the information of thousands of planholders. Members did not appear to be specifically targeted, Szpindor said in a memo to those with DC Health Link coverage.

It remains unclear exactly how many may be affected or what information may have been exposed.

That data was allegedly being sold on the “dark web,” according to a subsequent letter from Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sent to Mila Kofman, executive director of the DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority, which administers the marketplace.

“Our agents are assisting the FBI with the ongoing investigation,” a spokesperson for the Capitol Police said in a statement Thursday morning. “There is more work to do before law enforcement can provide more details. The House CAO will be providing helpful information to those who may be impacted.”