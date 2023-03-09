White House blueprint would raise taxes, boost spending

President Joe Biden unveiled a $6.9 trillion budget blueprint Thursday that promises to cut projected deficits and safeguard cherished entitlement programs for seniors as he confronts a new Republican-controlled House for the first time in his presidency.

The fiscal 2024 budget request proposes a slew of new spending designed to increase child care, build affordable housing, reduce home energy bills, make college more affordable, and more. But it relies more heavily on tax increases for upper-income households to pay for those programs while trying to tame rising deficits.

The plan calls for imposing a 25 percent minimum tax on the wealthiest 0.01 percent of households, quadrupling a 1 percent surcharge on corporate stock buybacks, restoring the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 percent, and raising the corporate income tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, among other things.

And it promises to extend the solvency of Medicare by a quarter-century by raising Medicare taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year and expanding the authority for Medicare to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers.

While spending would increase by $1.9 trillion over a decade, revenue would increase by $4.7 trillion, for over $2.8 trillion in 10-year deficit reduction. But according to the Office of Management and Budget's numbers, the budget shortfall would still total more than $17 trillion over the next decade even if Biden's plans were fully implemented, which seems unlikely.