GOP showcases states with added voter ID laws as model for country

Republicans are highlighting states that have tightened voting laws — especially with added voter identification requirements — like Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Ohio as models to increase election integrity, drawing a fight with Democrats over what constitutes a successful election.

At the first meeting this Congress of the House Administration Subcommittee on Elections, majority members on Friday invited a panel of election officials from some of those states to speak about the ways they’ve fortified elections and increased voters’ faith in the process.

“Ultimately, I hope more states will follow the lead of Florida, Ohio, Louisiana, those states that have set the standard even higher and higher and continue to review their own processes to identify ways we can make elections better and better,” said Rep. Laurel Lee, who chairs the subcommittee and who was Florida secretary of state for three years before her election to Congress in November.

House Administration has pursued an aggressive oversight agenda since Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., took the reins of the committee in January. In an organization document approved in February, Republican members indicated their intent to “review and examine the 2022 election with a focus on ensuring all lawful ballots in congressional races were counted fairly, accurately, and according to law.”

Concerns about voter fraud and election integrity were amplified by former President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen after he lost to President Joe Biden.