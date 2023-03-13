GOP takes up arms against Biden’s energy, climate spending plan

President Joe Biden's budget request would allocate billions of dollars for climate and low-carbon energy programs just as Republicans press for less environmental protection and more fossil fuel production, muddying the outlook for potential areas of agreement.

In a broad proposal for fiscal 2024 released Thursday, Biden administration officials cast climate change as a global destabilizing threat and fossil energy as an economic yoke to the public and a collective boon to strongmen, like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, said the administration's $70.5 billion request for the State Department, USAID and other international programs would help blunt global hunger, driven in part by climate change.

"As Putin's invasion and climate change further exacerbate the global food crisis, we will continue to help smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa resist drought, providing seeds, fertilizer and climate-resilient technology and farming techniques," Power said.

GOP package

Shortly after the budget request was released, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., touted a coming package of GOP-sponsored energy bills to increase fossil energy output, narrow environmental safeguards and speed approval of energy projects.