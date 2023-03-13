McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient physical therapy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was discharged from the hospital Monday after suffering a concussion and a minor rib fracture from a fall last week.

Following advice from his physician, the Kentucky Republican will go to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy treatment before returning home, McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement.

McConnell tripped at a dinner event last Wednesday and was admitted to the hospital that night. He was being treated for a concussion when his medical team discovered this weekend that he also suffered a minor rib fracture from the fall.

Popp said McConnell’s recovery from his concussion is “proceeding well” and he is also being treated for the rib fracture.

“The Leader and Secretary [Elaine] Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received,” Popp said.