Legislative branch budget: Another proposed increase for Capitol Police

The Capitol Police would receive a significant funding boost under President Joe Biden’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget, according to figures released Monday.

The proposal — part of a $6.9 trillion budget blueprint — designates $841 million for the department, a 14 percent increase over the roughly $735 million enacted in fiscal 2023, which itself was a 22 percent increase over the previous year.

The department has sought funding increases after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and increasing threats against members of Congress and their families.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger called for additional funding last fall after the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband to then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the couple’s San Francisco home. Paul Pelosi required surgery to repair a skull fracture after an attacker entered the home and hit him with a hammer.

Manger testified in December that threats against members of Congress increased 400 percent over the past six years. More than 9,000 threats were registered in 2022 alone, he told the Senate Rules and Administration Committee late last year.