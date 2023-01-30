They work for Congress. They also have second jobs

No one would confuse the photos for high art. One shows a woman dressed in smart business attire standing in front of the Supreme Court, her face obscured by a cartoon hand flashing the peace sign; the other is just a hand holding a Trader Joe’s employee name tag with the name taped over. But the Hill staffers who posted them to the Humans of the Hill Instagram project hope the photos will prove their worth by helping convince lawmakers to pay their staff better.

“My paycheck runs out before the 10th of every month. I am stressed worrying about how I am going to afford my next meal,” the House staffer pictured in the first photo explains in the accompanying caption. “My immigrant parents can’t afford to have a retirement plan and they put their daughter through college in hopes one day she will be able to take care of them. How am I supposed to take care of them when I can’t even take care of myself?”

“I started working on the Hill with a relatively high salary considering what other folks in other offices were paid. Even with that, I had to live in subpar housing and eventually had to get a second job,” the second caption reads. “This isn’t about demonizing my office — this is about highlighting a common struggle that so many other staffers face.”

The group behind the new project, the Congressional Progressive Staff Association, hopes those posts will be the first of many that will illustrate the financial hardships of poorly paid Hill staffers.

The series, which you can also follow on Twitter, was inspired by Humans of New York, the popular photoblog that pairs on-the-street portrait photography with short and often poignant stories from the subjects, according to CPSA spokeswoman Zoe Bluffstone. Her group partnered with Dear White Staffers, an Instagram account that allows Hill aides to share their gripes and gossip anonymously. Bluffstone hopes Humans of the Hill will similarly show staffers that they’re not alone in their financial struggles and should band together to demand better working conditions.