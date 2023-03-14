Pat Schroeder, first woman on House Armed Services, dies at 82

Pat Schroeder, the first woman to serve on the House Armed Services Committee and a founding member of the first congressional women’s caucus, died this week at age 82.

Schroeder, who entered Congress in 1973, was the first woman elected to represent Colorado and one of 14 in the House at the time. She served for 24 years before retiring.

She had since left the Denver area she represented while in Congress and had been residing in Celebration, Fla. Schroeder died Monday night at a hospital there after recently suffering a stroke, her former press secretary, Andrea Camp, told The Associated Press.

Schroeder, whose full maiden name was Patricia Nell Scott, is survived by her husband, James W. Schroeder, whom she married in 1962, and their two children, Scott and Jamie, and four grandchildren, according to the AP.

Schroeder was born in Portland, Ore., on July 30, 1940, and grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, where she graduated high school. Schroeder went to the University of Minnesota for college because it had aircraft for its ROTC program; she got her pilot’s license when she was 15.