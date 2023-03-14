Supreme Court case features twist on appropriations power

Congress has used a clause in the Constitution for more than two centuries to control how the federal government spends funds, but the Supreme Court is poised to decide whether that same language also limits what lawmakers can do.

The justices agreed last month to hear a case about the way Congress funded the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau when it created the independent agency in response to the 2008 financial crisis. The agency's survival is at risk in the case, which the Supreme Court will likely decide in their next term starting in October.

At the core of the case is the Appropriations Clause, which prohibits government spending “but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law.” Experts consider that exclusive “power of the purse” as a core part of the Constitution’s separation of powers because the legislature is a check on how a president can spend funds.

Last year, for the first time ever, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit found that clause also limited Congress and ruled the CFPB’s structure violated the Constitution because its funding comes from outside the appropriations process.

Brian Frazelle, a senior appellate counsel at the Constitutional Accountability Center, said that if the justices uphold that novel twist, the case could mean a sea change in the understanding of what the Appropriations Clause was meant to do.