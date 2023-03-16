Prosecutors oppose release for man charged in lawmaker attack

A federal prosecutor reiterated the government’s opposition Thursday to releasing a man accused of attacking Minnesota Democratic Rep. Angie Craig last month in an elevator at her Washington, D.C., apartment building.

Kendrid Hamlin, who is charged with assaulting a member of Congress, appeared via video Thursday before a magistrate judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Hamlin, who is believed to be homeless, stepped inside an elevator in Craig’s apartment building, punched the congresswoman in the face and grabbed her collarbone, Capitol Police said in a document filed in the case.

Craig was able to flee after throwing a cup of hot coffee at him, police said in the document.

Officers located Hamlin, who had a distinctive scar on his face and was wearing clothing that matched surveillance footage, later that day, prosecutors said in a filing. He kicked one officer and bit a detective when police tried to arrest him, they said.