Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in apartment elevator

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in an elevator in her D.C. apartment building on Thursday, her chief of staff said in a statement.

Craig, a 50-year-old Democrat in her third term, called 911 and her assailant fled the scene, Chief of Staff Nick Coe said. The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. Craig defended herself and suffered some bruising but “is otherwise physically okay,” according to the statement.

“There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated,” Coe said. “Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

Craig won reelection in November in one of the most expensive races of the 2022 cycle.

Before the announcement from her office, Craig was overheard in the Speaker's Lobby off the House floor telling someone it was "not a good day," although she didn't elaborate.