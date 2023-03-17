Republicans take aim at Biden student loan forgiveness

Republicans are employing a new strategy to thwart President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, John Cornyn of Texas and Joni Ernst of Iowa said Friday they will introduce a resolution under the Congressional Review Act to overturn Biden's proposal, which would eliminate up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower.

Republicans say the plan, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates will cost $400 billion, is unconstitutional and outside the scope of the administration’s authority.

"President Biden’s student loan scheme does not ‘forgive’ debt, it just transfers the burden from those who willingly took out loans to those who never went to college, or sacrificed to pay their loans off,” Cassidy, the top Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said it was regrettable that the GOP is determined to fight the debt relief plan.