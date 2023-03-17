Rep. Harold Rogers brings influence to appropriations role

President Joe Biden kicked off the fiscal 2024 appropriations process last week with a budget request that renewed a proposal to eliminate funding for the construction of a new federal prison in eastern Kentucky.

But that project is in the district of Republican Rep. Harold Rogers, a longtime influential appropriator who is now chairman of the Commerce-Justice-Science panel, which oversees funding levels for the Justice Department.

While Rogers has a track record of backing funding for space exploration and the fight against opioids, the onetime chairman of the full House Appropriations Committee also has been called the “Prince of Pork” for earmark spending that goes to his home state.

His spot now gives him great sway over the title that had $84.2 billion in fiscal 2023 and includes funding for the Commerce and Justice departments as well as NASA and the National Science Foundation, at a time when fellow Republicans are looking to cut government spending.

“When he was chairman, he had a favorite saying whenever we would gather on occasion to talk about appropriation bills that we were marking up,” said Rep. Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican on the Appropriations Committee. “And that is: ‘Look, I want you guys, each of you individually, to consult your conscience, and then vote yes.’”