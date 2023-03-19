McCarthy urges against protests, violence if Trump is indicted

ORLANDO, Fla. — Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that people should not protest if former President Donald Trump is indicted, but if they do, “there should not be any violence.”

“If this was to happen, we want calmness out there,” the California Republican said at a news conference on the first day of House Republicans’ annual issues conference.

McCarthy told reporters he wants House Republicans to spend most of their conference having member-led discussions about policy issues. But that didn’t stop reporters from peppering him with questions about Trump’s expected indictment and the former president’s post Saturday on his TruthSocial media account calling for his followers to “protest, take our nation back!”

Although McCarthy said he has not spoken with Trump, he indicated the former president’s suggestion of a protest was not a call to violence.

“​​I think the thing that you may misinterpret when President Trump talks — when someone says that they could protest, he's probably referring to trying to educate people about what's going on,” McCarthy said. “He's not talking in a harmful way. And nobody should. Nobody should harm one another in this.”