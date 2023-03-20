Biden’s first veto backs pension investments in ESG

President Joe Biden issued the first veto of his presidency on Monday, keeping in place a Labor Department regulation allowing retirement plans to consider social and environmental factors in their investment decisions.

“Retirement plan fiduciaries should be able to consider any factor that maximizes financial returns for retirees across the country,” Biden said in a veto message. “That’s not controversial — that’s common sense.”

The House is set to vote Thursday on overriding the veto, which requires a two-thirds vote, or support from 290 members. That outcome is unlikely after the resolution of disapproval first passed the House 216-204 last month.

The Labor Department regulation was finalized last year and sought to strike a compromise between financial services companies that wanted clear rules and plan sponsors that did not want to be required to consider environmental, social and governance factors. It reversed a Trump administration policy that made changes to how a 1974 law, known as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, is implemented.

Republicans have disparaged ESG, saying that allowing those types of factors to be considered is an example of liberals’ “woke” agenda.