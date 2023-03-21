DeSantis’ background is evolving as he preps presidential run

From his childhood upbringing to his baseball prowess, some revisionist history has accompanied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on his climb up the political ladder.

As the former Florida congressman prepares for a potential presidential run, DeSantis appears to be changing how he talks about his background — and some of his former colleagues seem to remember him having a different impact on the baseball field than what stats show.

Childhood memories

“I was geographically raised in Tampa Bay,” DeSantis wrote in “The Courage to Be Free,” his recent memoir, “but culturally my upbringing reflected the working-class communities in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio — from weekly church attendance to the expectation that one would earn his keep. This made me God-fearing, hard-working and America-loving.”

According to NBC News, DeSantis has family roots in the Youngstown area in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania border. His grandfather worked in local politics, and there was the “blossoming romance of his parents on the campus of Youngstown State University.”

In more than 20 years of covering candidates, I’ve never seen a candidate make the distinction between “geographically raised” and “culturally” raised. It’s also different from how DeSantis himself used to talk about his own background.