House Republican leaders work to fuse support for energy package

ORLANDO, Fla. — House Republicans spent the last day of their annual issues conference discussing their top legislative priority, an energy package dubbed HR 1, that will test the new majority’s ability to unite around major legislation when it hits the floor next week.

If they pass the bill with their slim four-seat majority, it could provide them with a rebuttal to Democratic attacks that Republicans can’t coalesce around major economic issues or obtain enough votes on their side for any legislative demands they make around the debt limit.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has already floated provisions to overhaul the energy and infrastructure permitting process, a key component of HR 1, as legislation that could be attached to the debt limit. He mentioned it in a discussion with President Joe Biden on Friday and in multiple conversations with reporters during the Republican issue conference held Sunday through Tuesday.

“What I explained to [Biden] is none of your clean energy is going to get built and none of your infrastructure is going to get built because the permitting process is so bad in America,” McCarthy said, referencing Biden priorities enacted in the previous Congress. “So there's a lot of positive things we could do. … There's things we can do legislatively that could also play into that debt ceiling as well.”

Other Republicans agree the upcoming debt limit deadline could be an opportunity to push Democrats on the energy policy changes they’re proposing in HR 1, although they’re focused first on passing the bill in the House.