Restoring confidence in the American banking system

With the acute phase of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank debacle coming to a close, Congress now has an opportunity to make the financial system safer.

There are only three dozen medium-sized banks — with between $50 and $250 billion in total assets — in the United States. Two failed within a week, and several others needed help to survive. Clearly, better regulation of this sector is needed.

In addition, stress tests of the largest banks have not adequately focused on the stress of changing interest rates, which was the stress that doomed Silicon Valley Bank. Finally, some banks require many of their loan customers to keep all their money at the bank, subjecting the customer to unwarranted risks. To erect additional guardrails for financial institutions so that a future banking crisis can be thwarted, we must take the following steps as soon as possible.

Restore key Dodd-Frank protections

We must restore Section 165 of Dodd-Frank, which required enhanced regulation by the Federal Reserve of all banks with over $50 billion in assets.