‘Sympathy’ for The Donald

Oops, Donald Trump did it again. And so did we.

The former reality show host and executive producer appears to have stage-managed, with many false statements, his own potential arrest and indictment in Manhattan. And we — the political world and media — once again fell for it.

Trump set off political and legal ripple waves Saturday morning by telling his Truth Social followers he expected to be arrested Tuesday. The indictment — which still could be incoming — would stem from the Manhattan district attorney office's probe into how Trump's organization made a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. If an indictment is afoot, it would mark the first criminal charges for a former U.S. president. "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" he wrote.

But it didn’t happen Tuesday, and there was scant evidence at publication time it would on Wednesday. Trump's private Boeing 757 jet has not been spotted at a New York area airport, nor has a Secret Service motorcade been spotted at the Big Apple courthouse where he is expected to be processed.

The NYC grand jury, in a telling bit of scheduling, heard testimony Monday and did not meet on Tuesday. Having not yet wrapped up its work, an arrest and indictment simply is not in the cards — though experts and former officials say it could still happen in the next few days.