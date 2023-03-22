TikTok CEO to face skeptical lawmakers in testimony Thursday

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s challenge when he appears before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday will be to persuade lawmakers that his company isn’t the tech version of the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down as it flew over the U.S. last month.

The Chinese-owned video-sharing app used daily by about 150 million Americans faces widespread calls either to be shut down or sold to a U.S. company because of fears that Beijing is using it to collect data on Americans and engaging in a subversive propaganda campaign.

Chew is expected to face a barrage of questions from lawmakers of both parties on whether Beijing has access to Americans’ data collected by the app, as well as on dangers faced by kids hooked on an app that lawmakers have likened to opium and fentanyl. Washington’s attitude toward China gives Chew a big hill to climb.

House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., has said that TikTok “knowingly allowed” Beijing to access Americans’ data. The hearing will focus on TikTok’s actions to safeguard data privacy and prevent harm to kids who consume content on the social media app, Rodgers says.

“Politicians need a poster child for their anti-China campaign and TikTok has provided a convenient target,” said Darrell M. West, a senior fellow at the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution.