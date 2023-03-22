Vance: Rail safety legislation is not ‘big government’

Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance attacked the rail industry for criticizing a safety bill he co-sponsored with Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, amidst worries among others in the GOP that the legislation could put too many regulations on railroads.

The bill would require the Transportation Department to establish new safety regulations for trains carrying hazardous materials that are not classified as “high-hazard flammable.” Its provisions would require railroads to notify states when they are passing through, limit train length and restrict speeds.

The legislation is in response to February's Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that spilled toxic chemicals into the surrounding community’s soil, water and air.

“You cannot, on the one hand, beg the government to bail you out of a labor dispute three months ago and then say that it's ‘big government’ to have proper safety standards,” Vance said, referring to congressional passage of a rail union agreement in November, during a Wednesday hearing. “It's a ridiculous argument. It doesn't pass the smell test.”

The legislation would also require that all trains have a minimum of two crew members aboard — a rule that Norfolk Southern has lobbied against in the past — and would increase the maximum fine that DOT can issue a rail company for safety violations from $225,000 to 1 percent of a railroad’s annual operating income. Norfolk Southern reported a record operating income in 2022 of $4.8 billion. Under the bill, it would be liable for up to $48 million in fines.