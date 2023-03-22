Jan. 6 panel’s video depositions become tantalizing tool for probes

This is the second in a series of reports about the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and how congressional investigations have changed in the aftermath of the panel's work.

In a larger-than-life video shown during the first minutes of the second hearing of the House Jan. 6 select committee, former Attorney General William Barr called claims of election fraud from his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, “bullshit.”

The expletive’s punch — and its appearance in news headlines — put a spotlight on how clips from videotaped depositions with Barr and other allies of the former president would become one of the committee’s most effective tools to make the public case against Trump.

Congressional experts expect that will change the dynamics of congressional committees this year and beyond. Lawmakers will come around to those technological advancements that grab public attention and allow them to better shape their arguments, and witnesses will recalculate how their answers might later be used at hearings.

“This was the first congressional hearings that really adapted to the way the American people consume media in the 21st century,” former Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Jan. 6 committee member, said.