Parkland father arrested during House hearing on gun rights

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting was arrested Thursday after disrupting a joint subcommittee hearing called by Republicans in defense of Second Amendment rights.

A Capitol Police spokesman confirmed Thursday that Manuel Oliver, 55, was arrested in the Rayburn House Office Building after he “disrupted and refused to stop shouting, and then attempted to go back inside the hearing room.”

Police on the scene engaged in a citation release arrest, which means Oliver was not placed into custody, according to the spokesman. He was given a court date to appear.

“Anyone who disrupts a Congressional hearing and disregards a law enforcement officer’s orders to stop are going to be arrested,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

The event was a joint subcommittee hearing of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees.