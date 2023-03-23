With Congress stuck, some immigrant advocates go local

With Congress at an impasse on major federal immigration legislation, some advocates have turned to local legislatures to promote and push through bills that would give undocumented immigrants access to driver’s licenses, in-state college tuition and other services.

“Because Washington doesn’t work, because Washington is not capable of solving problems at the national level, then states, they have been trying to improve the lives of people,” said Juan Manuel Guzman, state advocacy director at immigrant advocacy group United We Dream.

But those local advocates also recently have ramped up their defenses against what several described as a rise in anti-immigrant proposed bills in Texas and other states ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The last time Congress passed legislation providing a path to citizenship for a large swath of the undocumented population was nearly 40 years ago. Current efforts to revise the nation’s immigration system have stalled amid disagreement over how to handle high levels of migration to the southwest border.

Federal inaction has left an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., many of whom have no access to key services, including subsidized health care or retirement benefits, nor to a path to citizenship.