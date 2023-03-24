Equine analogy helps in assessing impact of a Trump indictment

Political candidates getting arrested is no laughing matter, but one comedian’s perspective could help stave off the temptation to predict the fallout from former President Donald Trump’s legal problems.

Back in 2018, former “Saturday Night Live” writer/comedian John Mulaney tried to describe what it was like to follow the Trump presidency. “It’s like there’s a horse loose in a hospital. I think eventually everything’s going to be OK, but I have no idea what’s gonna happen next. And neither do any of you, and neither do your parents, because there’s a horse loose in the hospital.”

There’s a not-safe-for-work version (depending on where you work) of the bit and a slightly different and cleaner version from a late night talk show interview on YouTube.

Mulaney goes on to explain the difficult time the media has in explaining evolving and unprecedented situations.

“There’s no experts,” Mulaney jokes. “They try to find experts on the news. They’re like, ‘We’re joined now by a man that once saw a bird in the airport.’ It’s like, get out of here with that s---. We’ve all seen a bird in the airport. This is a horse loose in a hospital.”